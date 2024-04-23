After receiving an impressive 93.5 per cent in Class 10, a 16-year-old student from Meerut collapsed, following which he had to be admitted to the ICU.

Anshul Kumar, a student of Maharishi Dayanand Inter College Modipuram in Meerut, was so overwhelmed by his performance that he fainted, alarming his family, who had to take him to a hospital when their attempts to improve his condition at home failed.

As per his family, Kumar’s condition is now stable, however, the episode has left them in deep concern.

The incident serves as an example of how students today face so much pressure during exams, which tends to have a negative impact on their physical and mental health.

The UP Board declared the high school or Class 10 and intermediate or Class 12 results on Saturday. It may be mentioned that students from Class 10 achieved a pass percentage of 89.55 per cent while Class 12 students bagged a pass percentage of 82.60 per cent.