Over 100 antiquities that were earlier stolen, from India, will be returned soon. The decision was made by the American government after Modi addressed a cheerful Indian diaspora.

PM Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora at Ronald Reagan Center on the last day of his first US State visit on June 23.

"I am happy that the American government has decided to return more than 100 antiquities of India that were stolen from us. These antiquities had reached the international markets. I express my gratitude to the American government for this," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said, "These antiquities of Indian origin had reached the international market through right or wrong paths, but America's decision to return them to India shows the emotional bond between the two nations."

Under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government is repatriating ancient relics and antiques in an effort to revitalise India's cultural and spiritual history.

"Over centuries, innumerable priceless artifacts, some with deep cultural and religious significance, had been stolen and smuggled abroad. The government adopted a proactive approach to 'bringing back Indian artifacts and cultural heritage," said a government release.

A total of 251 antiquities have been brought back to India, out of which 238 were brought back since 2014, after Narendra Modi discussed the matter with global leaders and multilateral on numerous foreign visits.

In 2022 also the US authorities returned 307 antiquities that were stolen by multiple smaller trafficking networks to India, valued at nearly 4 million USD.

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