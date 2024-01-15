At least 40 people were injured after two buses collided with each other on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

The accident happened when a bus on its way from Agra to Noida collided with another bus coming from the opposite side on the Yamuna Expressway.

As many as 40 people were injured in the accident of which four are stated to be in critically condition. The injured were rushed to district hospitals for treatment. Meanwhile, police and senior district officials also reached the scene and took stock of the situation.

Locals say that the accident happened due to dense fog, which led to low visibility on the road.