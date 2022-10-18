At least six people were killed after a private helicopter crashed near Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand's Garuchadi on October 18.

As per reports, the helicopter was carrying Kedarnath pilgrims and crashed near Rudraprayag at around 11.40 am.

Upon receiving the incident, the administration team left for the spot for relief and rescue operations.

“Six people died in the helicopter crash in Phata, Uttarakhand,” said Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister while confirming the casualties.

“The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the State government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation,” tweeted Aviation minister Jyotiradiya Scindia expressing grief over the incident.

The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the State government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 18, 2022



As per the initial investigation, bad weather and poor visibility led to the crash which claimed six lives.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the district police are conducting search and rescue at the accident site.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an investigation into the incident.

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