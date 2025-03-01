As rescue operations continue near Mana village in Uttarakhand's Badrinath to save the remaining eight out of 55 workers who have been trapped for over 24 hours amid an avalanche, the Indian Army confirmed the death of one worker who had been rescued earlier.

After the avalanche struck a high-altitude Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp near Mana village, the Indian Army and rescue operations team are dedicatedly working to save the trapped workers.

Resuming the search operation on Day 2, the Indian Army said that 14 more personnel had been rescued and three personnel, who are in a critical state, were taken to Joshimath on civil helicopters "with slight respite in the weather."

"With slight respite in the weather, three injured personnel evacuated from Mana to Joshimath for critical medicare through Indian Army hired civil helicopters. All available equipment and personnel are being employed in collaboration with various agencies for the rescue operations," the Indian Army posted on X.

The rescue operation was halted as night fell, making it even more challenging to locate the remaining workers amid heavy snowfall and the looming threat of more avalanches. By the end of Day 1, the search operation teams managed to rescue 33 workers.

Agreeing that the remainder of the search operation would be tricky, Uttarakhand's Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman mentioned that what made the task more challenging was seven feet of snow next to the avalanche site.

55 workers who were engaged in clearing snow to facilitate army movement in Mana, the last village on the Indo-Tibetan border, were trapped at a BRO camp at 7:15 am by an avalanche, burying them inside eight containers and one shed.

Union Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that efforts to spot and rescue trapped workers in the remaining three containers are underway.

Shedding light on the search and rescue operation, Bartwal said, "The Indian Army’s swift response teams, comprising more than 100 personnel from Ibex Bigade, were immediately mobilised comprising doctors, ambulances and plant equipment."

By 11:50 am on Friday, the search operation teams had successfully traced five containers, comprising 10 individuals, all of whom were rescued alive, said Bartwal, adding that the condition of four workers out of the 10 rescued remained critical.

Highlighting the challenges due to heavy snowfall in the region, Bartwal pointed out that the teams are approaching the search operation with extreme caution.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is constantly monitoring the rescue operation from the Chief Minister's residence and is in constant touch with the officials.