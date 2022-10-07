The Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) on October 6 said nine bodies trapped in the Uttarkashi avalanche have been found while 29 more trainees remain stranded.

The Uttarakhand Police on October 5 issued a list of 28 trainee mountaineers from 11 states, including Assam, who went missing after being hit by a large avalanche at 17,000 feet at Draupadi Ka Danda-II peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

There are no trace of Deepshikha Hazarika from Assam who was among the missing mountaineer’s list.

As per the direction of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 5, the Assam House has been allotted for their stay, and also a car has been arranged to take them to Uttarakhand.

Notably, the trainees were part of a 41-member team from the Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) who were returning with their instructors after climbing the peak as part of their advanced training course on October 4 when they were hit by an avalanche.