A Varanasi court has dismissed a plea from the Hindu side for further surveys by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the contentious Gyanvapi complex. The decision was announced by Civil Judge (Senior Division) Yugul Shambhu during a hearing on Friday.

The application had been filed by advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi, who represents the interests of Lord Vishweshwar in an ongoing legal dispute involving the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee. Rastogi expressed his intention to review the court’s order before considering an appeal to the Allahabad High Court or the district court.

Earlier this year, Rastogi sought a comprehensive ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex, arguing that it was essential to ascertain whether the mosque was built over the ruins of a Hindu temple. The application requested the court to direct the ASI to employ advanced archaeological methods, including Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and geo-radiology systems, to investigate all areas of the complex without inflicting damage.

The Gyanvapi complex, which has been a focal point of religious contention, is adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The ASI had previously conducted a survey following a directive from the Varanasi district judge in July 2023. This initial survey aimed to determine if the mosque was erected over a pre-existing Hindu temple structure, and its findings were submitted to the court in a sealed report in December.

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