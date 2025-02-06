External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar assured that the government is closely tracking the welfare of Indian students, especially in areas affected by violence or political instability. He emphasised that the safety of students is a high priority, stating it is "very close to the government's heart."

During a Rajya Sabha session, Jaishankar highlighted the government's efforts to monitor student welfare, especially in regions with escalating conflicts. "We keep a close eye on the number of students abroad and their safety. If tensions rise, we alert students and, if necessary, are ready to facilitate evacuations," he said.

Jaishankar pointed to the proactive measures taken in countries like Ukraine, noting that contingency plans are always in place, including the possibility of running flights to assist students in case of emergency. He also reassured that embassies and ambassadors are tasked with prioritising student safety, ensuring that they remain responsive and vigilant during crises.

The comment comes amid heightened tensions in regions such as West Asia, particularly the Israel-Palestine conflict, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has now entered its third year.