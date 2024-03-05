Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan commended External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his remark, 'India not a bully'. Bachchan shared a video of Jaishankar on Monday and expressed his approval of the Minister's statement.

On Monday, he posted a video of Jaishankar on X, and captioned it, "WAH .. !!! well said Sir."

Jaishankar's remark came amid an ongoing diplomatic row between India and the Maldives.

When asked if India was seen as a "bully" in the area, Jaishankar responded, "Big bullies don't provide $4.5 billion aid when the neighbours are in trouble," at a lecture on March 2nd to promote his book "Why Bharat Matters."



A subtle jab at Maldivian President Mohammed Muizzu's January declaration that no nation has the right to "bully" the island nation, the minister of external affairs made the comment.

Jaishankar further stated that "big bullies don't supply vaccines to other countries when Covid-19 is on or make exceptions to their own rules to respond to food demands or fuel demands or fertiliser demands because some war in some other part of the world has complicated their lives" .

Jaishankar also highlighted the growth in India's trade and investment with neighbouring countries. The tension between India and the Maldives escalated last month when President Muizzu announced the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives by May 10.