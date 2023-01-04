Two coaches of the recently inaugurated Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express suffered damages after window panes of the train were found broken on Tuesday, January 3, reportedly as a result of stone-pelting in North Bengal, a railway official said.

The incident happened the day after a similar occurrence involving the Vande Bharat Express train from New Jalpaiguri on Monday, January 2, when the glass pane on a coach door cracked as a result of stone pelting.

Before the Vande Bharat Express arrived at New Jalpaiguri station on Tuesday, January 3, the afternoon, an official reported that one window pane in each of the train's two carriages had been broken.

In addition to filing a FIR in connection with the occurrences, a campaign to raise awareness of them has also been launched, the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi essentially launched the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express service on December 30, and commercial service began on January 1.

According to officials, the train, which travels 564 kilometres in 7.45 hours, will save three hours of travel time compared to other trains on the route. It will stop at three points: Barsoi, Malda, and Bolpur.

Speaking at the launch, PM had said, "Today's Vande Bharat train was launched from the land where 'Vande Mataram' slogan was coined."

The Prime Minister added, "The launch date of December 30 is significant as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had hoisted the tricolour in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on this day in 1943."

Also read : West Bengal: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express train 4 days after launch



