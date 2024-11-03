Mumbai Police announced the receipt of a death threat directed at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, leading to a significant increase in his security protocols. The authorities have apprehended a woman in connection with the threatening messages, which have raised alarm bells among law enforcement agencies.

According to police sources, the threat was communicated via a call received by the Mumbai Police Traffic Control Cell from an unidentified number. The caller warned that Adityanath would face a similar fate to the late Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique unless he resigned within the next ten days. This menacing statement has prompted an immediate investigation to trace the source of the threat and identify the individual responsible.

With Adityanath scheduled to campaign in Maharashtra for the upcoming state assembly elections, police have intensified their security measures. The timing of this threat is particularly alarming, coming shortly after the tragic assassination of Baba Siddique. Siddique was gunned down by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office during Dussehra celebrations on October 12, highlighting the growing concerns over the safety of public figures.

This incident follows a spate of threats in Mumbai, including the recent arrest of Azam Mohammed Mustafa, who threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan with extortion demands. Additionally, Mohammad Tayyab, a 20-year-old from Noida, was apprehended for making threats against both Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique while demanding money.

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