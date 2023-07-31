The National Commission for Women team reached Kolkata on July 31 along with its chairperson Rekha Sharma to investigate the horrific case of a woman brutally assaulted, molested, and paraded naked by political goons.

The team will be heading to Malda and interact with concerned authorities to take into account its findings on the horrific incident.

The NCW team has recommended remedial measures for preventing recurrence of such incidents in future.

For the unversed, two women were brutally assaulted, molested by a mob in Malda on suspicion of theft. The incident came to light only three days after the incident, after the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

The purported video shows several women assaulting the two women and stripping them half-naked while parading them in the busy Bazaar area.

A total of 5 persons have been detained in connection to the incident.

Also read : West Bengal: 5 detained after video of women stripped, assaulted paraded half-naked in Malda goes viral