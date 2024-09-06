Renowned wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia officially joined the Congress Party today at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. Their move comes as Haryana gears up for Assembly elections, and the athletes seek to make an impact beyond the wrestling mat.

Phogat, who resigned from her position with the Indian Railways earlier today, made her decision public via social media, expressing gratitude for her service and support. "At this juncture in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of Indian Railways," Phogat wrote on X. She praised the Indian Railways family for their support throughout her tenure.

During the press conference at the AICC headquarters, Phogat spoke emotionally about her decision to join Congress. She highlighted the party's support during challenging times, noting that while many parties failed to stand by them during their protests against former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023, Congress did. Phogat expressed pride in aligning with a party that fights against injustice and stands for women's rights.

Bajrang Punia, who joined Phogat in making the political leap, also met with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi earlier this week, signaling their commitment to the party’s vision and objectives. Both wrestlers have been vocal about their support for Congress, particularly following their protests related to sexual harassment allegations.