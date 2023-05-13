The arrival of May undoubtedly marked the dispersal of my people. A night before my flight to Imphal, I was a bird who had collected straws, grass, pebbles, stones and mud to build my nest. That nest, as you'll learn, could never come into being.



The trajectory of my homeland changed forever when the knot that held us for almost a century came untied and at that moment, we all collectively uncovered how brotherly love turned into prejudice. It wasn't known then, that this communal conflict in Manipur would amplify the reduction of this town into ashes.



The burning of the Anglo-Kuki war cemetery was the inoculum to this disaster. It was then followed by a desire to hurt the sentiments of those who'd done it- it was now an eye for an eye, sadly. By 7 pm in the evening on May 3, there was a hooray shouted for every gas cylinder that burst, for every glass that shattered, for every car that flipped over, for every infant that cried, for every crucifix that was trashed. The people within the houses hadn't a chance to retaliate, all they could do was escape elsewhere in the dark.

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Some sought shelter in those neighbours’ houses who were spared from watching their houses aflame (as they were born into the same community as those vandals), those in the hills climbed the very mountains that made them and inhaled the smoke of their burning houses with salt tears, and, some were forsaken at the plea of seeking shelter. Through ladders, through crevices, barefooted, and blinded from the tear gases, they fled.



By midnight, a few stranded and newly homeless were taken to the army camps. Yes, they had been made homeless in their own homeland, in the very land their forefathers ploughed on. However, those that had not been acquainted with a potential saviour, someone that could make a few phone calls to get them rescued, waited till the next day and waited again the day after that, only then did they get rescued. The camp held about a hundred people - that number has now crossed over ten thousand and is increasing. Many have migrated to neighbouring states with nothing, not even an ounce of assets. Some have joined their relatives in Churachandpur, a district next to Imphal where minorities in Imphal are majorities. Here and there, the aggressors slip up and admit genocide is where they will stop at. That no tribal shall ever return to see their land arable or even go as far as wanting to return.



My household valuables such as love letters my father would write my mother back in the day, photographs of my late grandfather, CDs of us when we were little, our pigeons who I believe are wondering why their master hasn't fed them yet, I could go on. Now, everything has been either engulfed by the fire or has been robbed. Over a hundred families have been cursed with the grief that was borne as a result of hate. In just one day, all that we had and owned, and accumulated through generations was snatched away.



The only thing I will demand is answers. Why did you think burning houses and killing my people were going to catalyse your demand to change what's stayed engraved in the Constitution? Why did you have to falsify the truth to the oblivious? Why can you not see beyond superficial establishments when we're all moulded from the same clay? The hate has erupted and it has led to the destruction of the land we both love. You've burnt everything and consequently, everyone.