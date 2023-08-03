Although the opposition and cynical people have brutally criticized several decisions taken by Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma-led government in the last two years, however, standing firm, the chief minister is leading the state to be among the top five states of India.

One may recall the year of 1998 when the world was awestruck by the successful testing of nuclear missiles at Pokhran by the Bajpayee-led government. Still, again all the opposition parties including INC tried to spread negative propaganda that India was too burdened by poverty and should rather concentrate on welfare schemes than making huge expenditures on Nuclear bombs and mocked the then BJP-led government.

However, soon it came to light that our neighbouring country Pakistan had already strengthened itself with Nuclear power with the help of other foreign countries which could become a possible threat to our nation.

But due to the foresightedness of Atal Bihari Bajpayee today India has placed itself on the world map with mighty nuclear powers where anyone will have to think twice before launching any attack.



Also Read: Why I spent first two years of Himanta Biswa Sarma government in fear

Similarly, when a large fund was allocated for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, eyebrows were raised as to what is the outcome of such a huge expenditure on the rural roads? But, in just 10 years, it has become evident how the rural economy has developed based on better roads and connectivity changed India’s entire economic shape.

PM Modi was also criticized for the application of GST, but this very GST made India’s taxation system one of the best in the world in just five years.

Being a member of the state government, and a legislator of the Lakhimpur Assembly constituency, let me highlight five strong decisions taken by Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma led government that will change the entire economic and social structure of Assam:

Focus on increase in Revenue generation

If you look closely, you will say that this government ensures that not a single penny is wasted.

As a result, it has increased the amount of revenue collected by there to five folds in all departments from- Transport to Excise.

The government sectors are also given set targets for revenue collection like the private sector.

However, “target” does not mean harassing people. But previously, suppose a man has to pay transport revenue of Rs 1000, an employee will make an arrangement with him so that he pays just Rs 200 to the employee and gets away with it.

In this system, the citizen not only did injustice to the country by compromising on ethics for a mere Rs 1000 but also the government lost Rs 1000 and the person concerned lost Rs 200 to corruption. However, now, these kinds of arrangements will not work.

But now with the new government things have changed as people will be penalized when the rules are violated. This also ends the era of corrupt practices in government offices, although it leads to a little hassle for a certain section, this is for a secured economic future of the state.

The positive change is that the public of Assam has become quite alert nowadays and thereby the money now flows to the government exchequer instead of the pockets of some corrupt officials the state will witness even better results of this in the next 10 years.

Punishment for all sorts of corruption, no matter how petty

The corruption became so deeply rooted in our system that taking bribes became a matter of right.

Some took advantage of the administrative loopholes and got engaged in open bribery.

Nothing worked without paying bribes, the helpless ones kept on paying and the corrupt ones kept on taking without any hesitation.

But, Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma came down heavily at the grassroots level of corruption that exploited the public it became such that officials went behind the bar even for accepting a bribe of Rs 100.

It is not about the money, it is about the message, a message that gradually is eradicating the unhealthy tradition of corruption.

When transparency in administration becomes a new norm, both the exploiters and exploited develop the habit of a non-corrupt system, then things would even be healthier in the next 10 years.

Mission against evil social practices

When people were sent to jail for child marriages, a lot of people expressed their dissatisfaction and questioned the government as to why they are trying to break an age-old tradition.

But my question to those intellectuals is will you let your daughters be married at 15 and be the mother of three children at 18? If child marriages do not stop in this era of artificial intelligence and digital communication, then when?

Such bold decisions that do not involve any political motive, rather have every strength to go against the political benefits, can be taken only by a brave heart like Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma.

This tough step of today will prevent a million daughters from having a cursed tomorrow and create a strong women's force across urban and rural areas, making Assam one of the top five states in India.

These kinds of social reforms will also play a pivotal role in building a healthy Assam in the ensuing future.

After a good 40 years, some mothers will say that as Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma saved them from child marriages, today we are standing strong in society.



Emancipation of the minority from the dark era

The Congress government did nothing but used the minority as their vote banks during the last 70 years of independence. Madrassa, polygamy, illiteracy, and underdevelopment- all created a fear psychosis and pressure amongst the minority and the Congress earned their votes by taking advantage of these.

But immediately after assuming the charge of the Chief Minister of Assam in 2021, Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma firmly declared that while children from all communities study in normal schools and become successful professionals, why would the children of the minority community need to go to Madrassas?

Although the government was bombarded with criticisms for taking a stand against this Madrassa culture, certain sections of progressive Muslims supported this stand of Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma.

Everyone goes through negative propaganda when he or she tries to bring social reforms by breaking an age-old social tradition. But, this step of Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma will change the social structure and thought process of the minority community, who constitute 35% of the society, in the next 10 years and will take them from underdevelopment to modern development which in turn will help the state.

Public Interest stands above all

Some decisions need you to deal with your emotions when it comes to public interest. Many questioned the eviction of indigenous people from Silsako Beel? But, Guwahati will never be free from floods if such areas are not free from encroachments.

This decision was taken in the interest of Guwahati’s all-round development. So this government always keeps the larger interest of the public above the interest of a handful of people.

Because what we do today decides our future. If we don’t carry on the eviction process to remove the encroachment from Lawkhowa Reserved Forest, then many animal species will become extinct in the next two decades. If we do not save “green” now, what would we answer to our future generation? There are a few works that are not satisfactory to some sections, but I firmly believe that in the next 10 years, no one will have any complaints or dissatisfaction towards the Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma-led government.