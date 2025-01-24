It seems that peace may have a chance to return to Manipur. According to government viewpoints, officials have successfully conducted their work, including a Cabinet Meeting, in the hills far from the Imphal valley. These government meetings took place in Naga-dominated areas such as Kamjong and Tamenglong. This marks a significant step, as Meitei politicians have crossed the imaginary buffer zones created to separate the Meitei and the Kuki in the aftermath of the May 3, 2023, conflict.

Today, neither Meitei nor Kuki can travel freely across these man-made buffer zones. A common Meitei from Imphal cannot go to Ukhrul, Kamjong, Senapati, Mao, or Noney without trespassing through Yaingangpokpi, Sekmai, and Moidangpok. Similarly, common Kuki residents suffering in relief camps at Kangpokpi and Churachandpur face the same restrictions.

On the surface, everything seems normal if we use the absence of firing and gunshots as a yardstick for peace in the state. There have been no reports of drone bombings, attacks from the foothills, or intrusions of Meitei into Kuki-occupied Meitei lands. The city is gearing up for various festivals and events, including international film festivals and other extravagant events in Imphal.

However, the conflict is still present, albeit hibernating under directives from the Centre. The demand for special considerations must be obeyed as dictated by the authorities. While political blame games continue between the ruling and opposition parties, the real concern lies in the separation among the people of the state.

One of the several CSOs fueling conflicts in the state, the Hill Tribal Council, representing a particular community around Moreh town, has issued a strong directive instructing all Manipur state government and private schools in Moreh to remove the state official language, Manipuri (Meitei Mayek), from the school syllabus starting in the 2025 academic year. In response, Chief Minister N. Biren has rejected this directive, emphasizing that Manipur state is governed by the government, not by any organization.

A chance encounter with a Kuki sister on a flight from Delhi to Imphal via Guwahati a few months back highlighted how the Kuki-Meitei conflict impacts everyone's life. While boarding the flight from T3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, a girl in her mid-20s sat beside me. Looking at her Northeast face, I greeted her and asked where she was going. I communicated in English first, thinking she might be from Nagaland or Mizoram. Her reply shocked me, "Dada Nahak Meitei Ra?" (Brother, are you Meitei?). I felt awkward hearing her speak Meiteilon. We talked non-stop for 2 hours about the conflict, the future, and most importantly, how we are surviving the conflict.

It certainly appears so! Despite the hardships and separation caused by the conflict, it's heartening to see that she still holds onto her linguistic heritage and speaks Meiteilon freely. Her determination and resilience reflect the enduring cultural ties that bind the people of Manipur.

I remember her name was Henei Kipgen from a Kuki village in Kangpokpi district, bordering a few Meitei villages. During the Kuki-Meitei conflict, her village was torched and burnt down. They escaped miraculously and are now staying in a relief camp in Kangpokpi Headquarters. To summarize what we talked about on the flight, the most important point she told me is that before May 3, 2023, she used to mix with the Meitei and spoke Meiteilon fluently. She told me she could speak the language perfectly, better than those Meitei staying in Phayeng, Andro, and Kakching. However, the separation from Meitei since 2023 and the deprivation or separation from Meitei for the last 2 years have impacted her language. Now she can't speak fluent Meiteilon. She tried to remember words when we conversed. She joked that now her Meiteilon accent is like a real Tribal speaking Manipuri.

I asked her if she had not talked to any Meitei after the start of the conflict. There is no forbidden rule, but when there are lots of killings, burnings, and torture of our people by the Meitei, who will have the courage to speak Meiteilon? Even though she used to watch Meiteilon films and music albums on YouTube, now, staying in a relief camp with all victims of the conflict, she stopped watching Meiteilon movies. I asked her what would happen if the war continued. She smiled and said, "Next time, when we meet, we will talk in English or Hindi. I will soon forget Meiteilon if we are separated like this for long. You don't know Kuki language, so either English or Hindi!" The flight landed at Guwahati Airport, and she left. From Guwahati, she would take a bus to Kangpokpi. "Let's meet soon" is the only solace we both assured each other, even though we know it will be a long wait!

I recollect what we discussed during the 2-hour flight and realize how this conflict impacts common people. It is destroying everything—culturally, emotionally—forget about physical or geographical separation. Issuing a diktat by the Hill Tribal Council at such a time means they are trying to kill the emotions of their own people. In flight, there is no border, no separate administration, no illegal immigrants—just two people of Manipur. Let's hope that peace and unity will prevail, allowing everyone to celebrate their identities and languages without fear or restrictions!