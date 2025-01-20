Acting early on its ‘New Term’s Resolution’, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) made the Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 (hereinafter, Rules) public to seek public consultations on the January 3, 2025 through the MyGov portal.

These submissions are allowed till February 18 but shall however, be kept confidential by the Central Government. The draft rules attempt to give effect to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act which was enacted in 2023 and replaced the Information Technology (IT) Act of 2000 and the Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules of 2011. Even as the Indian Penal Code was replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 164 years after its enactment, the evolving realm of IT has necessitated a revamp of legislation within two decades.

Provision in question

One of the key issues addressed in this legislation concerns itself with children’s engagement with the Internet and New Media. To implement Section 9 of the Act, he draft Rule 10 puts the onus upon the Data Fiduciary (DF), identified as social media companies, e-commerce firms and online gaming companies, to adopt appropriate measures to gather consent from the parent or lawful guardian of a minor. They have to verify their age and identity, and use ‘reliable details’ that are either already with them if the parent is a user of the platform, voluntarily provided or deposited in officially issued virtual tokens mapped to these details. Exemptions have been granted to certain sectors including education and health, where no verifiable consent by the parents is required and tracking, targeting advertising and behavioural monitoring of children is permitted.

Section 9 also prohibits targeting children with advertisements, tracking their behavior or

processing data that might harm them. Non-compliance can render the Data Protection Board to

impose penalties of up to Rs 200 crore on the DF. However, no penalties have been mentioned in

the draft rules.



Last month, the Australian government enacted “The Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act 2024”, which restricts children below the age of sixteen years from having an account on social media. Technological giants such as META, owner of Instagram and Facebook, and TikTok are liable to stop minors from logging in or pay fines up to $32 million. Currently, the law is on trial and it will come into effect in a year. The distinctive feature of this ban is that unlike France, the US and now India, where parent’s consent is required, this ban is absolute.

A similar law was enacted in Florida wherein within 90 days beginning from January 1, 2025, social media sites are required to delete accounts of children under the age of 14 years or face fines up to $50,000 for each violation. Those who are 14 and 15 years old require parental consent.

Securing children from cyberspace

This is the first major legislation enacted by the newly elected Indian Parliament and probably, the last in the series for Australia, which goes to polls in 2025. However, what has triggered this newfound interest of legislatures in child rights and the cyberspace that they are risking opposition from free speech advocates and the largest technological conglomerates in the world?

Rise of Misinformation: With the mediascape being democratised, as the internet penetrates the remotest corners of the world, anyone can leave a digital footprint without being held accountable for what information they disseminate. The pandemic saw rampant spread of not just the virus but also false claims regarding treatment and cure.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to replace fact-checkers with community based posts in the US has raised concerns amongst media experts.

- Social Isolation: Post the pandemic, a return to ‘normal’ was not possible as the quarantine had insulated people, specially children who found it difficult to interact with others in the physical reality where they were devoid of emoticons and automated messaging that could engine conversations.

- Rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI): Though AI is not a novel phenomenon, it broke through in the post-pandemic world where the focus was shifted from rearing humanity to upgrading technology. Children found elementary tasks of academics, such as note making, homework, basic mathematics, or even attending lectures, difficult. In search for ‘ease’ and readiness with quality, many students resorted to using AI and mastered the art of paraphrasing to escape plagiarism checks.

- Content Creation and Consumption: As many businesses permanently committed to the ‘Work from Home’ model, individuals got inspired to monetise their own personal space and utilised social media platforms to promote themselves, their initiatives, business, ‘good practices’ etc. The onset of the ‘influencer culture’ greatly impacted children who idealised and attempted to replicate unrealistic and maladaptive ways of living. Some children became targets of cyber scams and cyber bullying, and found themselves unable to reach out to parents given the scare and socially distanced peers. This had a

debilitating effect on their mental and physical health with the rates of youngsters with symptoms of anxiety and depression nearly doubling in the pandemic period as per the American Psychology Association.

- Concerns regarding violation of privacy: The mandated requirements of submitting personal information before creating an account, algorithm driven content consumption and instances of data breach have brought DFs under speculation and legal challenges by the people and governments. Institutions and companies organising mandated cybersecurity workshops and training sessions are testimony to how the importance of digital literacy to ensure a safe and responsible digital citizenship is being realised.