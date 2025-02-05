The global economy is in a constant state of flux, affecting nations in unpredictable ways. Factors such as technological advancements, climate change, and rapidly shifting geopolitical dynamics have wide-ranging implications for trade, industry, and social structures.

Fortunately, India remains relatively insulated from some of these disruptions due to its balanced approach to globalization. While emerging as a global leader, the country has maintained a strategic stance in geopolitical affairs, helping shield its economy from external shocks. India is also making significant strides in technology, keeping pace with developed nations. Its achievements in space technology are a testament to this progress. Moreover, India has positioned itself as a world leader in sharing best agricultural practices with developing nations.

However, there are still gaps where a more forward-thinking approach is required. The Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, is one of the most prominent institutions in the Northeast dedicated to advancing agricultural technologies and fostering self-reliance in various fields. The university is working with a holistic and inclusive perspective, ensuring that economic policies align with sustainable growth.

Understanding global economic trends and anticipating how economies might evolve is essential for policymakers, investors, researchers, and academics to make informed decisions. To achieve long-term growth, adopting sustainable practices is crucial. With climate change at the center of global discussions on sustainability, India must take the lead in creating an environmentally responsible business environment. Sustainable development serves as a blueprint for economic progress while safeguarding natural resources for future generations.

India’s Agricultural Potential and Challenges

India possesses immense agricultural potential, driven by a combination of natural resources, technology, economic policies, and government initiatives. However, several challenges persist, including:

• Fragmented markets that limit farmers’ access to fair pricing

• Soil degradation caused by unsustainable farming practices

• Limited infrastructure that hampers efficient storage and transportation

• The looming threat of climate change, which disrupts agricultural productivity

To address these challenges, the upcoming brainstorming seminar on “Futuristic Economics: Promoting Sustainable Development and Welfare”, organized by Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, will take place from March 11–12, 2025, at the College of Agricultural Engineering and Post-Harvest Technology, Ranipool, Sikkim. This seminar aims to provide a platform for innovative discussions and actionable strategies to make agriculture sustainable and inclusive.

Unlike conventional academic discussions, this event seeks to translate ideas into practical solutions, transforming agriculture into a resilient economic powerhouse. By focusing on futuristic economics, the seminar will bridge the gap between technology, sustainability, and economic welfare, with a particular focus on the Northeast region, which faces unique developmental challenges.

Why Futuristic Economics Matters?

Futuristic economics focuses on addressing modern challenges such as climate change, food insecurity, and resource scarcity while leveraging emerging technologies. According to the World Bank, the global economy is projected to grow by approximately 2.7% in 2025. However, long-term growth patterns will be shaped by significant structural shifts, making it crucial to continuously track trends and economic insights.

For India, where agriculture supports millions of livelihoods, challenges are intensified by geographical isolation, ecological vulnerability, and socio-economic disparities. Futuristic economics offers a transformative vision, reimagining agricultural systems to be more resilient, efficient, and equitable. It emphasizes integrating cutting-edge technologies such as:

• Artificial Intelligence (AI): Helps farmers predict weather patterns and optimize resource use

• Blockchain Technology: Ensures transparency and traceability in supply chains, making Indian produce more competitive in global markets

• Big Data Analytics: Provides real-time insights to enhance productivity and reduce waste

Addressing Food Insecurity

Ensuring food security while protecting the environment is a global priority, especially as the world’s population is expected to surpass 9 billion by 2050. India’s diverse and complex food system provides nutrition to over 1.4 billion people. However, malnutrition remains a pressing issue:

• 194 million Indians suffer from undernutrition

• 43.3 million children under five are stunted

• 20% of adults are obese

Transforming food systems requires diversified production methods, improved hygiene, and better access to balanced diets. The seminar will explore how India’s rich biodiversity and agro-climatic advantages can be leveraged to ensure food security while creating economic opportunities for farmers.

Sustainability in Agriculture: A Key to Resilience

For India, sustainability is not a choice—it is a necessity due to social, economic, environmental, and demographic factors. The seminar will highlight sustainable agricultural practices such as:

• Organic farming

• Regenerative agriculture

• Zero-waste farming systems

Sikkim's success as the world’s first fully organic state showcases the potential for scaling up similar initiatives across India. By embedding sustainability at the core of economic policies, India can become a global leader in organic farming and eco-friendly agriculture.

Additionally, the seminar will emphasize the economic valuation of natural resources. With forests covering 21.71% of India’s total land area, initiatives like carbon credit markets could provide financial incentives to protect ecosystems while boosting rural incomes.

Technology: A Game-Changer for Indian Agriculture

Technology is revolutionising Indian agriculture. The seminar will explore innovations such as:

• Drones and IoT sensors for precision farming

• Remote sensing tools to predict weather and soil conditions

• Blockchain for organic product verification and transparent trade

• E-commerce platforms** that enable farmers to sell directly to consumers, bypassing exploitative middlemen

For instance, a farmer in Arunachal Pradesh could use IoT-enabled soil sensors to determine the exact nutrient needs of crops, while a cooperative in Assam could utilize blockchain technology to verify the authenticity of organic tea for export. These are not futuristic dreams but practical solutions that can enhance efficiency, transparency, and profitability.

Climate Resilience: Preparing for the Future

Climate change is one of the most significant threats to global economic stability. According to a Reserve Bank of India report, India could lose up to 4.5% of its GDP by 2030 due to climate-related issues such as:

• Extreme heat and humidity reducing labor productivity

• Erratic rainfall, floods, and soil erosion, particularly in the Northeast

• Disruptions in food production and supply chains

By adopting climate-smart agriculture, India can mitigate these risks. Strategies include:

• Drought-resistant crops to combat unpredictable weather patterns

• Rainwater harvesting systems to optimize water use

• Renewable energy solutions, such as solar-powered irrigation, to reduce reliance on fossil fuels

Green financing mechanisms, including government subsidies for sustainable farming, will further encourage farmers to adopt climate-resilient techniques.

What to Expect from the Seminar?

The seminar on Futuristic Economics: Promoting Sustainable Development and Welfare will be a milestone event in reshaping India's agricultural and economic landscape. Key takeaways will include:

• Insights into AI, blockchain, and IoT applications in farming

• Policy frameworks for climate resilience and food security

• Opportunities in agritech, organic farming, and direct-to-consumer business models

By bringing together policymakers, businesses, researchers, and farmers, the seminar will foster collaboration and innovation, ensuring that India’s economic progress aligns with sustainability and social welfare.

A Vision for the Future

This seminar is more than just an academic event—it is a call to action. By embracing futuristic economics, India has the opportunity to lead the world in sustainable agriculture, technological innovation, and economic resilience. The time to act is now, and the future of India depends on it.

(The author is the Vice Chancellor at Central Agricultural University, Imphal, Manipur)