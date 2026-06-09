The Unanswered Fate of Six Naga Hostages: A Crisis That Continues to Haunt Manipur

Nearly a month has passed since six Naga Hostages untraced under alarming circumstances in Kangpokpi District, Manipur. Their families continue to live in anguish, uncertain whether their loved ones are alive, safe, or in need of urgent rescue. As the days turn into weeks, the silence surrounding their fate has deepened public concern and raised serious questions about security, accountability and governance in the conflict-affected state.

On 13 May 2026, following a reception ceremony held in connection with the marriage of Mr. Paisho Thiumai at Konsakhul Naga Village, a group of residents departed the village at approximately 10:30 a.m. While journeying home after the joyous wedding reception through Leilon Vaiphei Kuki Village, approximately 2 kilometres from Konsakhul Naga village, they were reportedly stopped at an erected bamboo gate, freshly erected across the road by the local Kuki men and a woman.

The group consisted of Rev. Manu Thiumai (Pastor), Ms. Kacheaklungliu, Ms. Rosy Lama, Ms. Chonmila Baptamai, and Ms. Leishiwon, who were travelling from Konsakhul in a Hyundai Verna car. Mr. Kenpibou (Pastor) and Mr. Phenrongwi Thiumai were travelling separately on a motorcycle. Mr. Kaliwangbou Abonmai, Youth Club, President of Konsakhul, was travelling alone in an auto rickshaw.

A group of women vendors, namely Ms. Wibonliu Chawang, Ms. Lungrailiu, Ms. Chalungkinliu, Ms. Pawangbonliu and Ms. Dingamliu were returning after attending the Khurkhul Market Bazaar Day. They were travelling in an auto-rickshaw driven by Mr. Phenrilungbou Chawang, a Church Deacon of Konsakhul Naga village. Mr. Dilip Thiumai, along with his wife Ms. Winiliu Thiumai and their daughter, was returning from Leimakhong Bazaar to Konsakhul.

In total, 18 individuals were reportedly detained, including those travelling in the auto-rickshaws and on the scooter. Seventeen were residents of Konsakhul Village, while Mr. Kenpibou (Pastor) was a resident of Juna (Harup Naga), Kangpokpi District.

Among those present was a woman travelling on a scooter with her husband and their two-year-old daughter. She stated that she recognised some of the local Kuki individuals at the checkpoint, including Ms. Ayingbi, her husband Mr. Pradip, and Ms. Hoinu, all residents of Leilon Vaiphei Kuki Village.

According to the women who were later released, a group of armed individuals dressed in black clothing arrived shortly thereafter. They stated that they were blindfolded and transported to an undisclosed location. Based on the duration of travel, they estimated that the vehicle journey lasted approximately 20 minutes.

According to the sources of women that they were taken into what appeared to be a forested area, where they remained blindfolded. They alleged that the armed men threatened them in the Manipuri (Meitei) language and instructed them to prepare for the possibility of death. During their captivity, they were blindfolded and provided simple meals consisting of rice, dal and potato curry. Furthermore, they were moved several times during the night and were eventually kept near a flowing stream. They alleged that they, along with the young child, were forced to cross the stream while blindfolded. Such treatment raises serious concerns regarding human dignity, safety and psychological trauma. Their blindfolds were later removed, and photographs were allegedly taken of them by Kuki Militants using mobile phones. Such actions constitute a grave violation of personal liberty and the rights of women and children under both constitutional and international human rights frameworks.

The following morning, they were again blindfolded and transported to another location. Upon arrival, they discovered that they were being held inside a house situated within a church compound. They later learned that the location was Molhoi Village, and seen from the distance to be Leimakhong nearby 57 Mountain Division Army Headquarters. One of the women later claimed to have recognised one of the armed individuals as Mr. Thangginlian Veiphei, a police personnel posted at Leimakhong Police Outpost, Manipur Police.

According to the survivors, a police team arrived at the location around midnight and subsequently escorted them to Leimakhong Police Station. They were later taken to Leimakhong Army Hospital for medical examination. One of the women reported that an Army personnel showed her a photograph on a mobile phone that appeared identical to a photograph allegedly taken during their captivity.

On 15 May 2026, fourteen Naga and Kuki hostages were reportedly released and exchanged in Kangpokpi District following negotiations between concerned parties. However, six Naga men who were allegedly abducted during the incident remain untraced. They are:

1. Mr. Kenpibou, Pastor

2. Mr. Phenrongwi Thiumai

3. Rev. Dr. Manu Thiumai, Pastor

4. Mr. Dilip Thiumai

5. Mr. Kaliwangbou Abonmai

6. Mr. Ch. Phenrilung

For their families, every sunrise brings renewed anxiety and pain. Aged parents, spouses, siblings, and children continue to wait for answers that have not come. Their suffering reflects not only a personal tragedy but also a humanitarian concern that deserves urgent attention.

The issue has attracted significant public attention. During a meeting with a delegation of the United Naga Council (UNC), Manipur Chief Minister Shri Yumnam Khemchand Singh reportedly stated that the case would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation. The matter has also reached the High Court of Manipur through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). During a hearing on 4 June 2026, counsel for the petitioner, Mr. D. Julius Riamei, informed the Court that it had directed the State Government to submit an Action Taken Report through the Chief Secretary. Significantly, while public statements suggested that the case had been handed over to the NIA, the Deputy Solicitor General reportedly informed the Court that the NIA had not yet received any official intimation. This observation was recorded in the court proceedings.

On 8th June 2026 The High Court hearing focused on monitoring the progress of the investigation into the abduction of six persons and ensuring that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) takes up the case promptly. The NIA assured the Court that necessary procedures for investigation would begin immediately. The Court also directed witnesses to provide statements to the NIA, ordered submission of an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks, and sought details regarding Call Detail Records (CDR) and CCTV footage. The next hearing is scheduled for 22 June 2026.

Beyond the tragedy of these six abducted villagers lies a broader concern. The month of MAY witnessed multiple incidents of violence, deaths, abductions and hostage situations across Manipur. Communities remain deeply divided, and reports continue to emerge of village defence preparations, bunkers and armed mobilisation among different groups. This situation should alarm every citizen who believes in peace, justice, democracy and the rule of law.

Manipur cannot afford another cycle of violence. Every day that passes without justice, accountability and reconciliation deepens fear and mistrust among communities. The continued disappearance of six citizens is not merely a Naga issue, a Kuki issue, or a Meitei issue; it is a humanitarian crisis and a test of the State's ability to protect its people.

The six men were allegedly abducted in broad daylight, separated from their wives and companions and taken away by Kuki militants. This cannot be treated merely as a missing persons case. The survivors have identified the alleged perpetrators, and it is imperative that the government act swiftly, conduct a thorough investigation, and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice in accordance with the law.

The families of the six men are not asking for political statements or symbolic assurances. They seek truth, accountability, and, above all, the safe return of their loved ones. In deeply divided societies, sustainable peace cannot be built upon uncertainty and unresolved suffering. Peace without justice remains fragile and incomplete. Unless credible efforts are made to uncover the fate of the six men and ensure accountability, the trauma, pain and unanswered questions surrounding their disappearance will continue to weigh heavily on the collective conscience of Manipur.

