A wave of euphoria has swept through sections of the Indian populace following Donald Trump's ascension to the presidency of the United States - the world's most powerful country. This reaction is not unwarranted; during his first term, the Trump administration maintained exceptionally friendly relations with India. Moreover, President Trump’s inaugural address, which included a veiled threat against China, has sparked hopes of new opportunities for India's manufacturing sector. However, it would be naive to assume that this new chapter of India-US relations— 'Trump 2.0' — will be without challenges. The domestic and foreign policies under President Trump are poised to impact India in both direct and indirect ways, leaving it to India to navigate these emerging complexities.

The 'America First' policy: Implications for India

The 'America First' policy of Trump’s initial administration significantly influenced US relations with India and other nations. Under this doctrine, the United States imposed steep tariffs on imports, prompting retaliatory tariffs from its trade partners and igniting a global customs war. This trade war persisted even during the Biden administration, and Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to vigorously enforcing "America First" in his second term. It is virtually certain that a new wave of tariff conflicts will erupt, with India likely to be among the affected nations.

Already, India has responded to US tariffs on steel and aluminum by imposing higher tariffs on American exports such as apples, walnuts, and nuts, and has hinted at extending this to other goods, including liquor and motorcycles. President Trump has frequently criticized India's high tariffs, labeling them 'unacceptable'.

At the root of this discord lies a trade imbalance. India’s exports to the US amounted to $77.5 billion in FY 2023-24, compared to just $40.7 billion in imports, leaving the US with a trade deficit exceeding $35 billion. This has led the US to pressure India to open its markets, especially for agricultural and dairy products—an action that could have devastating consequences for India’s agricultural sector and serve as a political setback for the ruling BJP. India's pursuit of a bilateral trade agreement is likely to clash with Trump’s preference for renegotiating or canceling existing trade deals. Experts believe Trump's protectionist policies will challenge India-US trade relations, even as the ongoing US-China trade war presents potential opportunities for India to boost its exports in sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and automotive parts.

Climate change: A divergence in priorities

Another contentious issue in the Trump 2.0 era is climate change. President Trump has long dismissed the phenomenon, calling it a hoax perpetuated by anti-American forces, including China, to undermine US competitiveness. His withdrawal of the US from the Paris Climate Agreement in 2017 highlighted his administration’s refusal to adhere to global climate commitments. While the Biden administration rejoined the Paris Agreement, Trump has already vowed that the US will once again abandon it.

This stance not only weakens global climate frameworks but also emboldens other developed nations to disregard emission reduction guidelines, adversely affecting developing countries like India. Additionally, Trump's decision to withdraw $3 billion from the Green Climate Fund — a resource aimed at compensating developing nations for their low carbon emissions — is likely to reduce investment in renewable energy, directly impacting India's economy.

Immigration Policies and the American Dream

The Trump administration's hardline stance on immigration is poised to create significant challenges for the Indian diaspora in the United States. Declaring a state of emergency at the US border, Trump has planned stringent measures to curb illegal immigration, affecting approximately 725,000 Indian nationals residing in the US without proper documentation. Large-scale deportation initiatives and military involvement in border control signal a grim future for these individuals.

Further complicating matters is Trump’s strict enforcement of the “Buy American, Hire American” policy. Plans to reduce corporate tax rates to 15% include incentives that prioritize hiring American workers over foreign talent. Such measures, coupled with tighter H1-B visa rules, are expected to curtail employment opportunities for Indian professionals, particularly in Silicon Valley. As a result, the American Dream may become increasingly unattainable for many Indian aspirants.

Defence and Strategic Cooperation

Despite these challenges, India-US relations are expected to strengthen in strategic areas under Trump 2.0. The United States’ foreign policy will likely focus on countering China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region, a domain where India’s strategic partnership is invaluable. Enhanced cooperation in defense, intelligence sharing, and cybersecurity will benefit both nations.

In summary, the Trump administration presents a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges for India. While economic policies such as "America First" may strain trade relations and immigration reforms could limit Indian contributions to the US workforce, collaboration in security and defense could bolster bilateral ties. Navigating this complex landscape will require India to adopt a nuanced approach, capitalizing on opportunities while mitigating risks.

(The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author)