When our own forget us: A Ningol Chakouba marred by neglect

This year, the Ningol Chakouba festival for several people of the state are not happiness, but agony of a citizen betrayed by their own people, the sons of the soil. The government officers, who are mostly Meitei failed to understand what is Ningol Chakouba. A story breaks through the silence—one that pierces the heart like a November chill. Meet Maisnam Punshiba Luwang (48), a differently-abled amputee farmer from Kongba Laishram Leikai, Thambalkhong in Imphal East, whose hands, and legs though one fewer, till the earth with unyielding grit.

His world revolves around a modest disabled pension: just 1,500 rupees a month, a whisper of support in a life already echoing with challenges. Under former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's government, these payments arrived every six months—a rhythm Punshiba could count on, like the monsoon's promise. But now? Eight months have slipped by, unpaid and unacknowledged.

The departments, once responsive, now turn a deaf ear. Punshiba's pleas dissolve into the ether of red tape, leaving him to wonder: In a season of giving, am I invisible?

Desperation led him to Facebook, where his raw plea—a farmer's cry wrapped in quiet dignity—caught the eye of the former CM himself. Touched, N Biren Singh reached out, urging Punshiba to share his GPay details. "Let me send something for your Ningol Chakouba," he offered, a personal bridge across the chasm of official neglect.

But Punshiba, with a grace that shames us all, declined. "How can I accept when my friends—my fellow strugglers—haven't even seen their salaries?" he replied. In that refusal lies the true measure of a man: not in what he lacks, but in the solidarity he upholds. One man's stand becomes our collective ache—a reminder that festivals aren't feasts without fairness.

That’s the kind of man he is—hurting, but loyal to his community. It’s a punch to the gut, knowing his dignity outshines the system’s apathy.

Worse still, even the former CM’s influence seems to fall on deaf ears. N. Biren Singh personally urged the Finance Department to release the salaries and pensions for disabled groups like Punshiba’s, but the funds remain stuck, gathering dust in bureaucratic limbo. How many Ningol Chakouba feasts will be skipped because a brother's hand, once steady, now trembles from unpaid pensions?

Earlier in September 20, Maisnam Punshiba Luwang bared his soul in a Facebook post that broke my heart and should shake us all. This farmer, an amputee who lost a hand and leg in a cruel 2015 accident, has faced nature’s wrath—hailstorms and two floods in the last 18 months—that obliterated his cucumber crops.

Drowning in debt to moneylenders and bank loans, he feels like a man with nothing left to give his devoted wife and two sons, aged 17 and 13, who have become his hands and feet, toiling alongside him on their leased one-sangam plot. In a moment of utter despair, Punshiba offered to sell his own organs—kidney, liver, heart—to free his family from the crushing weight of loans.

Imagine the pain behind those words: a father, once like any of us, now pushed to the edge, willing to trade pieces of himself just to give his small, struggling family—a loving wife and two boys who carry his dreams—a chance at a life unburdened by debt. Their fight to hold on, against floods and fate, is a cry for help we cannot ignore.

When I asked Punshiba how he plans to celebrate Ningol Chakouba, his voice carried a quiet courage that cut through his pain. “Today, I am unable to celebrate, but will invite my sisters some day. I may not have 500 rupees to hold for my sisters,” he said, “but I’ll scrape together 200 rupees as a Chakouba gift for them and 50 rupees for the children’s festival joy.”

Despite his relentless efforts to nudge the department for his long-overdue pension, the money hasn’t come, leaving him unable to rely on it for this sacred day. Yet, in his resolve to give what little he has, Punshiba’s spirit shines—a father and brother determined to keep the festival’s warmth alive for his loved ones, no matter how heavy the odds.

Ningol Chakouba isn’t just a festival—it’s the heartbeat of our families, a day when brothers and sisters come together, bound by love and tradition. The hills seem to hum with stories of siblings sharing meals, laughter, and gifts, a reminder that no matter how tough times get, these bonds hold us together.

In the past, our state’s leaders understood this. They made sure that even in hard times, people had something to celebrate.Look back at Manipur’s history, and you’ll see it—governments, no matter the party, stepping up before Ningol Chakouba. They’d release

release advance pay and allowances, monthly pension on account of the Ningol Chakouba festival. It wasn’t about show; it was about care.

When money was tight, those small gestures meant a teacher could buy his sister a shawl, or a farmer could afford a proper meal. It was proof that our leaders saw us—not just as voters, but as kin.

But this year, under President’s Rule since February 2025, that warmth is gone. The festival is coming, but the joy feels stolen. Pensioners, workers, small business owners—everyone’s waiting for payments that never come. Except for state government employees, no pensions, no cleared bills, just silence from government offices. Consider the retired government employees, their golden years tarnished by delays in pension processing.

In a high-level meeting chaired by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on September 20, 2025, the backlog in pensions was laid bare—a shameful accumulation of unpaid dues that has left families scraping by. Even the Governor’s orders in September to fix pension delays haven’t moved the needle much. Old aged, Widows and Disabled are still begging for what’s theirs, and it’s heartbreaking.

It’s not just Maisnam Punshiba—MLAs and former ministers across Manipur are voicing the same frustration, complaining that Meitei officers ignore their calls and dismiss their requests. It’s as if these officials believe President’s Rule grants them untouchable power, severing ties with the very leaders who once bridged the gap between people and government.

And don’t get me started on the Agriculture Department—my friend, a small-time entrepreneur, has been chasing his bill for weeks, stuck because some clerk won’t move without a 'Cut'. It’s infuriating.I get that newly deputed non-local officers might not understand Ningol Chakouba or why it matters so much. They’re outsiders, dropped into our chaos. But what about our Meitei officers, the ones born here, raised on the same stories we grew up with?

They know the sting of an empty pocket before a festival. They’ve danced at our celebrations, felt the pride of gifting their sisters. So why are they acting like strangers? People are saying these officers ignore calls from MLAs, even former ministers. It’s like they think President’s Rule is forever, and they can do whatever they want.

Some even call it a “total failure,” pointing to skewed aid, and shortages in schools and hospitals. This isn’t about asking for special treatment. It’s about basic decency. People like Punshiba, or the families in those relief camps, or my friend—they’re not the ones who caused troubles in society. They’re just trying to live. Yet they’re the ones suffering, caught in a web of delayed payments and ignored pleas.

If our own Meitei officers—sons of this soil—turn their backs, what hope do we have from outsiders calling the shots? There’s talk of digital fixes for pensions, but without heart behind it, it’s just noise. And when I hear about crores spent on relief camps—35 lakhs on salt alone, while kids go without fruit—it makes my blood boil. Who’s pocketing the blood of the unfortunate souls?

Where’s the Manipur I know? The one where we look out for each other? I’m not saying it’s all bad—there are still good people in the system trying their best. But too many have forgotten what it means to serve.

To those officers, I want to say: you’re not just pushing papers. You’re holding lives in your hands. That 1,500 rupees isn’t just money—it’s Punshiba’s chance to celebrate with his family. That bill isn’t just a file—it’s my friend’s livelihood. Those camp delays aren’t just paperwork—they’re people’s survival.

This festival season, let’s do better. Pick up the phone, sign the forms, clear the backlog. Be the brothers Manipur needs, not the strangers we’re stuck with. We’re not asking for miracles—just the trust and care we’ve always shared. Because if we lose that, we lose more than a festival. We lose ourselves.