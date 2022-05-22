The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its candidate list for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections in Assam on Saturday. Bhabesh Kalita, the party's state chief, announced the candidate list at 1 a.m. Friday night in the presence of Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang.

The BJP has announced candidates for 25 of the autonomous council's 26 constituencies. However, no candidates for the Howraghat constituency have been announced by the party.

After a meeting that lasted until 12 am on Saturday at the residence of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the candidate list was announced. According to Bhabesh Kalita, the candidate for Howraghat would most likely be announced in the morning.

The name for the Howraghat seat was not released since the candidate could not attend the meeting, according to CEM Tuliram Ronghang. It should be noted that the BJP has given many youthful candidates a chance in the approaching Karbi Anglong autonomous council elections.

Meanwhile, CEM Ronghang professed confidence in the party's council election triumph. Candidates and supporters rejoiced after the list was announced at the party headquarters in Guwahati, according to sources.