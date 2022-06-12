The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) election results have been released. By winning four constituencies in the KAAC polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) maintains its control with 97207 votes in all constituencies. BJP won four constituencies in Karbi Council elections till now.

The BJP candidate from Amri won by a margin of 5397 votes. In Rongkhang constituency, the BJP candidate won by 6797 votes. Dr. Uffing Masla, a BJP candidate, wins the 2 No. Amri constituency. Abhijit Kro wins 3 No. Chinthang constituency with 5459 votes. BJP candidate Abhijeet won by a margin of 5859 votes. Bilmohan Khakalari wins in Langhin with 9328 votes. BJP candidates are leading in several constituencies.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in the third position and abled to get good numbers of vote in Bokajan constituency with a margin of 1956 votes. Congress is in the second position with 33600 votes.

In Assam, counting of votes for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections began this morning at 8 a.m. to determine the fate of 154 candidates who ran for 26 constituencies in the two hill districts. Early polling data from all of the constituencies suggests that the BJP is leading in 24 of them.