Global citizens Ajmal brothers Sirajuddin Ajmal & Badaruddin Ajmal are the lifetime (HITOYSHI MEMBERS) of Assam Sahitya Sabha. These are the same English-speaking people who denied speaking Assamese insulted“ How many people can speak Assamese Globally?” are lifetime members of Assam Sahitya Sabha.

What is Assam Sahitya Sabha?

Assam Sahitya Sabha, the oldest literary-cultural organization in Assam, was constituted for the development of the Assamese language, literature, and culture in 1917. The organization evolved from two earlier Kolkata-based bodies— ‘Asamiya Bhasa Unnati Sadhini Sabha’ and ‘Assamese Literary Society’— which were established by the Assamese students.

What is the objective of Assam Sahitya Sabha?

To make all-around development of the Assamese language, literature, and the culture of the state. Publications of Dictionary, Research works, monographs on languages, literature, culture, tribes and races, complete works of great writers, etc.

In an interview in front of the Assam Legislative Assembly on April 1st, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader and MLA from Jamunamukh constituency Sirajuddin Ajmal insulted the Assamese language and questioned whether people around the world knew the Assamese language, stating that he does not want to speak Assamese.

Also read: https://www.insidene.com/aiudf-mla-sirajuddin-ajmal/

Who knows Assamese? Is the Assamese language recognised throughout the world? When a reporter urged him to speak in Assamese, the leader commented. “Who knows Assamese? I am a global citizen. People from all across the world know who I am” . Is the Assamese language recognised throughout the world? When people do not speak English, they do not understand. I don’t speak Assamese”, Sirajuddin Ajmal stated while talking to the media.

But the same leaders are the members of Assam Sahitya Sabha. Badaruddin Ajmal was the President of Assam Sahitya Sabha at Hojai Conference in 2004. According to sources, both the members have only paid one lakh rupees each to get the lifetime membership. Now it is a big question will Assam Sahitya Sabha dares to take action against Sirajjuddin Ajmal? Will Assam Sahitya Sabha dare to cancel their Lifetime membership?