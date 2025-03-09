Two Chinese-origin US nationals were deported twice from Sikkim after illegally entering the state without mandatory clearances. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and Sikkim Police took swift measures against the violation of entry regulations, highlighting the need for stricter border security.

On February 14, the two women; one 56 years old and the other 31-year-old Tenzin Choeney were denied entry at Karma Dolma Rangpo Checkpost for failing to produce the required Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clearance. Foreign nationals of Chinese origin fall under the Prior Reference Category, meaning they must obtain prior approval from MHA before applying for a Restricted Area Permit (RAP). Since the two women did not have these approvals, they were pushed back from Rangpo Checkpost and proceeded to Kalimpong.

However, in a blatant violation of the law, the duo returned to Sikkim on February 20—this time avoiding the Rangpo Checkpost entirely. They traveled to Rumtek, where they stayed with a relative who is a teacher at Rumtek Gumpa. During their stay, they were seen attending the Tibetan Losar festival at Rumtek Monastery, raising serious concerns about how they re-entered the state without being detected.

Upon learning of their illegal stay, FRRO Sikkim and Sikkim Police took immediate action. The two women were questioned at Rangpo Police Station on March 9 before being pushed back from the Rangpo Checkpost once again. This second deportation highlights the efficiency of FRRO and Sikkim Police in enforcing the law.

However, the incident has exposed a major intelligence failure and security lapse at Rangpo Checkpost, which failed to prevent their illegal re-entry. Given that Sikkim is a sensitive border state, such breaches pose serious security risks. Authorities have stressed the responsibility of locals in reporting illegal foreign entries, especially in cases where foreign nationals reside with relatives without proper documentation.