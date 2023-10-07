The state authorities of Sikkim arranged five vehicles to evacuate 26 students from Meghalaya stranded in Majitar, Sikkim amid the raging flash floods, who will be heading towards Siliguri. The bus will reach Siliguri at around 11 pm tonight.

According to sources, a bus has been arranged to take the students from Siliguri which will be the heading towards Shillong tonight.



As per latest reports, the bus has already cross Assam's Kokrajhar and is on its way to Shillong.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, instructed the district administration to extend comprehensive support for the rehabilitation of displaced families.

He reaffirmed the state government's strategy: rescue, evacuation, and rehabilitation, with special emphasis on prioritizing the safety and well-being of children, women, and senior citizens during the evacuation and recovery operations.

The Chief Minister shared that ongoing rescue operations are underway, with dedicated relief teams working diligently to expedite the return of displaced families to normalcy.



Also read : Sikkim flash floods: CM Tamang announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia for Singtam's calamity-hit residents