Three separate incidents of suicide shook South Sikkim on January 29, prompting investigations by local authorities into the incidents that occurred in the Melli and Tarku areas.

The first incident was reported around 6:23 PM when Anil Sharma, a resident of Lower Paiyong, Melli, filed a First Information Report (FIR) with Melli Police Station. Sharma reported that his neighbor, 27-year-old Purna Lall Sharma, son of Tika Ram Sharma, had taken his own life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his home at approximately 3:00 PM. The police registered UD Case No. 01/2025 under Section 194 of the BNSS, 2023, and launched an investigation. Officers confirmed the details upon visiting the scene, about five kilometers north of Melli Police Station, where they found Sharma's body. A magisterial inquest was conducted by BDO L.B. Pradhan, with no signs of foul play detected. The body was sent for post-mortem, and the investigation is ongoing.

In a second incident, around 10:24 PM, Melli Police received another FIR from Sujal Rai, who reported the suicide of his sister, Pratima Rai, aged 30. Rai had died earlier in the evening between 5:00 and 6:00 PM. She was found hanging by a scarf inside the family bathroom. Police registered UD Case No. 02/2025, and as in the first case, a magisterial inquest confirmed no foul play. Rai's body was also sent for post-mortem, and the investigation continues.

A third suicide occurred later in the day, when Krishna Kumar, Ward Panchayat of Tarku Tanak, reported the death of Nirmala Basnett, a 45-year-old woman from Lower Tarku, Kamargoan. Kumar found Basnett hanging inside her home. Preliminary investigations revealed that Basnett had been recently unwell and had been discharged from Namchi Hospital following a five-day stay for treatment of piles. A case under UD Case No. 01/2025 has been registered, and investigations are underway.

While the tragic suicides have left the community in mourning, local police also reported issuing three traffic challans in Namchi and Temi under the C.M.V. Act, 1988, unrelated to the suicides.

Authorities are continuing their investigations into all three incidents, with the local police and magisterial inquests working to gather further details.