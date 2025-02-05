The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim has criticized the delay in action against Samson Tamang over his alleged casteist and divisive remarks targeting the Khas community. The party has demanded his immediate arrest and the removal of all controversial content from social media.

In an official statement, BJP Sikkim expressed deep concern over the inaction of Sikkim Police despite widespread public outrage. The party stated that the delay in legal action raises serious doubts about the commitment of the state administration to ensuring justice and maintaining peace in society.

"Sikkim has always been known for harmony and peaceful coexistence among all communities. Incidents like these should be dealt with strictly and without delay. Selective inaction sends a wrong message and weakens public confidence in the legal system," BJP Sikkim said in its statement.

The party put forth two specific demands:

- BJP Sikkim stressed that justice should not be delayed and that legal action must be taken without hesitation or external influence.

- The party urged authorities to act swiftly in taking down the offensive video to prevent further harm to social harmony.

BJP Sikkim called upon all communities to stand together against divisive elements and maintain the unity of the state. The party emphasized that the true strength of Sikkim lies in mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, and no individual should be allowed to disrupt the social fabric.

"We urge the government to take swift action in the interest of justice, peace, and stability. Delayed action can lead to unrest, which is not in the best interest of Sikkim," said Niren Bhandari, Media Incharge of BJP Sikkim.