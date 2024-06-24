A high-level delegation of Buddhist leaders paid a courtesy visit to Sikkim House in New Delhi, on June 23 and congratulated Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on his party's win in the recently-held elections.

The delegation, comprising Lama Tenam, Private Secretary to His Holiness the 12th Chamgon Kenting Tai Situ Rinpoche, Lama Tsewang, General Secretary of Sherabling Monastery, and Lama Pento, congratulated the authorities and conveyed blessings on behalf of His Holiness.

The visit was marked by warmth and cordiality, with the Buddhist leaders extending kind words and blessings on behalf of His Holiness. The representatives of Sikkim House expressed their honor to receive the esteemed guests and grateful for the wishes.

This significant visit highlights the strong spiritual ties between Sikkim and the Buddhist community, fostering greater understanding and cooperation.