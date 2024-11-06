The Central Government has handed over the 52.10km Sevoke-Rangpo stretch of National Highway 10 (NH-10) to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL).

This decision follows demands from Sikkim and the Darjeeling and Kalimpong District Hill regions to transfer NH-10 maintenance from the West Bengal Government to NHIDCL.

BJP Sikkim wholeheartedly welcomes the Central Government's decision, led by PM Narendra Modi and Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, for their attention and proactive initiative.



Also Read: Sikkim CM prepares for upcoming Kamsel ceremony, discusses collaboration and logistics

BJP Sikkim consistently raised demands on various platforms and wrote to the Ministry during this monsoon season, citing inadequate maintenance and smooth functioning of NH-10 under the West Bengal Government.

Following demands from various sources, the Central Government issued a Gazette Notification under Section 5 of the National Highways Act, 1956 (48 of 1956), handing over the stretch to NHIDCL for maintenance and development.

This decision will benefit the people of Sikkim and North Bengal Hill regions, ensuring timely repairs, maintenance, and expansion of NH-10 under NHIDCL's supervision.

BJP Sikkim extends heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Minister for Road Transport and Highways for this proactive decision to enhance regional connectivity.