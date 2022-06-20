Former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling on Sunday asserted that only Sikkimese people can seek his retirement from politics while responding to Chief Minister P.S. Golay's remark about his retirement from politics, noting that even sports legends retire from their respective fields.

Chamling stated that if the Chief Minister "publicly apologizes" for the lies, he is willing to retire. “I am willing to retire from the politics if he publicly apologizes to the people of Sikkim for all the lies he printed in the SKM manifestoes and blurted out in public speeches and then fulfill all of them in the next 100 days. This is an open challenge to him.”

The Chief Minister does not have the authority or public mandate to order a citizen to leave politics. He stated, "I strongly warn him to quit interfering with my fundamental rights."

“PS Tamang didn’t give me the permission to join politics and he certainly has no right to ask me to retire. I warn him to stop taking democracy, the media, and people’s fundamental rights lightly. Let him know that he is not the master of Sikkim. He is a servant of Sikkim and the Sikkimese people,” said the SDF president.