The Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-Sikkim) has lauded the Sikkim Police for successfully apprehending Samson Tamang in the early hours of February 20, 2025, from Bodh Gaya, Bihar. His arrest comes amid growing demands from various organizations and concerned individuals for strict action over his alleged hate speech and derogatory remarks against the Khas community.

In an official statement, CAP-Sikkim Vice President (Administration) Prashant Babu Chettri condemned any attempts to incite communal discord, emphasizing that such rhetoric poses a serious threat to the peace and harmony of Sikkim. "The offensive remarks made by Mr. Tamang not only hurt the sentiments of a particular community but also endanger the social fabric of our state," the statement asserted.

The party has urged law enforcement and judicial authorities to ensure stringent legal proceedings against the accused, stressing the necessity of a zero-tolerance approach toward hate speech. CAP-Sikkim reiterated its commitment to safeguarding Sikkim’s unity and social harmony.

Expressing gratitude for the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies, CAP-Sikkim extended its appreciation to the Government of Sikkim, the Sikkim Police, and the police departments of West Bengal and Bihar for their role in securing Tamang’s arrest.

The party further appealed to the public to remain composed and allow the legal process to take its course. "Let us stand united against hate and uphold the values of peace and brotherhood that define our state," the statement concluded.