The U25 Men’s team of Sikkim defeated Mizoram by 9 wickets on February 13 at Sikkim Cricket Ground, Rangpo.

Mizoram won the toss and choose to bat first and in the first innings Sikkim thrashed the opponent and restricted them to a total of 60 runs. MD Talim took 5 wickets conceding just 22 runs in 11 overs. Sikkim made 161 runs in the first innings where Saurav Kr Prasad made 33 runs, Anwesh Karan Sharma 31, Arun Chettri 21, Ingsho Limboo 19, and Pranesh Chettri 16.

In the second innings, Sikkim built the pressure on the opponent by taking early wickets and were all-out for 135 runs giving the target of just 35 runs to win. Tarun Sharma took 5 wickets in 15.2 overs conceding just 29 runs. Aadil Alam took 2 wickets, Rahul Kumar and Anwesh took 1 wicket each. Sikkim won the match in 3.5 overs where Arun scored 25 runs, Roshan Prasad 5 not out, and Tarun 1 not out.

SICA mentions that the State had a massive opportunity to play with the big teams from the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Tripura, and Punjab and it is a privilege for us and a significant learning opportunity for our team to play and learn the different aspects of the game from them.