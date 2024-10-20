Cricket has the power to transcend borders and Ian Jones from England is a shining example of that. The devoted Yorkshireman traveled a long distance to watch his beloved Goa cricket team take on Sikkim at the Sikkim Cricket Ground in Mining on Saturday.

For the past two decades, Jones has visited Goa annually, attending all of the team’s domestic matches. His loyalty extends beyond home games, as he often journeys to away matches. This season, he made the trip to Sikkim, a first-time visitor eager to explore the state’s natural beauty while supporting his team.

Jones is already planning to return to Goa to cheer them on in their next home match against Nagaland.

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