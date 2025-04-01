The Special Court (SADA) in Gangtok has sentenced an accused to ten years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) under the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act (SADA), 2006, marking a major success in the state’s fight against narcotics.

The case, pertaining to Sadar police station, revolved around the seizure of 722 loose capsules of Spasmo Proxyvon Plus (Tramadol), a banned psychotropic substance, found in the possession of the accused.

The Sadar police’s swift action and strong legal procedures ensured a successful prosecution, culminating in the severe punishment handed down by the court.

The investigation was led by Sub-Inspector Tsheda D. Bhutia (now Police Inspector), who ensured that all procedural safeguards under SADA were strictly followed.

Key aspects of the investigation included the presence of a Gazetted Officer during the search and seizure, meticulous preparation of search and seizure memos, timely forensic examination of the seized contraband, and proper documentation of the chain of custody. A well-documented charge sheet was filed, ultimately leading to the conviction.

The Court recognised the diligence and legal precision of the investigation, reinforcing the efficiency of Sikkim’s law enforcement agencies in tackling drug-related offenses.

The accused was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine, underscoring the state’s commitment to a drug-free Sikkim.