The evacuation of tourists stranded in Chungthang, North Sikkim, begun on Monday, June 17 with nine tourists successfully evacuated in the first phase by road from Toong via Mangan.

Incessant rainfall in the last couple of days and a cloud-burst had led to multiple massive landslides around Mangan and various places across the district.

Dzongu, Chungthang, Lachung in North Sikkim are among the places with still no road connectivity with major bridges washed out by Teesta River.

A team of Sikkim Tourism had foot-marched from Mangan to Lachung on Sunday to oversee the evacuation of tourists and report on road conditions.

Initially, authorities had planned to evacuate tourists by airlifting them by IAF and Tourism Department Helicopters but due to bad weather conditions tourists had to be evacuated by road.

Tourism Minister, Tshering Thendup Bhutia, while addressing the press on Sunday said that around 1,800 tourists including drivers were stranded in North Sikkim.

As per the Minister, IAF Helicopters are kept in standby at Bagdogra Airport and is to fly for evacuation once weather clears.

Evacuation of tourists is to be done phase wise with patients, children and senior citizens in first priority, Minister said.

The evacuation efforts are being facilitated by District Administration Mangan, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Forest Officials and Travel Agents Association of Sikkim (TAAS).

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