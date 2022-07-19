In the continuing war of words between the former and current Chief Ministers of Sikkim, the former CM Pawan Chamling has slammed CM Prem Singh Tamang stating that the current CM will not get a second chance to retain power but will instead go to jail for the second term

The former Chief Minister also alleged that the budget and funds coming to Sikkim has been misappropriated by the current chief minister’s partners in Siliguri where all the tenders are distributed to outside people.

Chamling also accused the state government of selling off the properties of Sikkim, including seven state power plants.

At the press conference, the SDF president also criticized the recent imposition of CrPC Sec 144 in Gangtok, after the announcement by a newly formed Joint Action Committee to hold a peaceful protest march against chief secretary S.C. Gupta, who is facing corruption charges.

Chamling informed that the administration is protecting the chief secretary as there is an interest of the Chief Minister.

“It is the fundamental right of citizens to protest against wrongdoings and corruption but the present government has snatched away this also. People are not even allowed to hold a peaceful rally? Are we living in North Korea?

This is unthinkable in the civilized world of the 21st Century,” said Chamling. He added that the Centre should also intervene when “people of Sikkim are kept as prisoners”.

It needs mention here that the former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling earlier asserted that only Sikkimese people can seek his retirement from politics while responding to Chief Minister P.S. Golay's remark about his retirement from politics, noting that even sports legends retire from their respective fields.