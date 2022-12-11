Threatening the ruling government, Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee, a tribal body of the state on December 11 asked the government to fulfill their demand or face consequences in the upcoming 2024 elections.

During its convention held at BL House, Tibet Road in Gangtok, the Apex Committee said that Bhutia Lepcha rights is in danger and that it needs to protected and safeguarded. The Committee alleged that their representatives are busy making money and have forgotten their own people. They sad that it is high time that they work on safeguarding Article 371 F rather than destroying it.

The Committee expressed their disappointment and stated that none of the political parties are looking after their concern. They demanded Chief Minister’s intervention into the matter and said that the committee report which was prepared to examine issues regarding the registration of immovable properties purchased by the residential certificate holders within the jurisdiction of the municipality and Nagar Panchayat be implemented at the earliest.

It is be noted that Rural Development Department, Government of Sikkim issued a notification on October 10, 2022 implementing the Sikkim Panchayat (Amendment) Act 2018 which openly advocates the seat reservation of BL in proportion to their population.

The committee claimed that the State Election Commission has reserved only 8% seats for BL Communities in the Panchayat Election, 2022 which against the rules, norms and regulations. It may be noted that the Representation of People's Act, 1980 mandates 37.5% reservation for BL community in Sikkim Legislative Assembly and the same has not been applied in the Panchayat election, 2022.

“This is complete injustice done to us and discrimination towards our community”, the Committee said.

“The reservation provided to BL community in the ensuing Panchayat Election, 2022 is both dangerous and unjustifiable.”the committee added.

The committee also clarified that the meeting was held just to introspect the violation of article 371 F and was not a communal meeting as claimed by people.

The convention with the theme "The Constitutional Rights of Bhutia - Lepcha" Threats, Challenges and way forward”