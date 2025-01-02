The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Trishakti Corps conducted a comprehensive visit to forward posts in East Sikkim including the strategically significant Doka La area.

The visit aimed to assess operational readiness and recognize the relentless dedication of the Trishakti Warriors stationed in the challenging high-altitude terrain.

During his visit, the GOC reviewed the preparedness of the troops tasked with safeguarding the nation’s borders under extreme weather conditions and inhospitable altitudes.



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Expressing his admiration, he lauded the soldiers for their professionalism in maintaining security in one of the most demanding operational areas.

Addressing the troops, the GOC conveyed his New Year wishes acknowledging their sacrifices and commitment. “Your dedication to duty, despite the harsh conditions, is a source of pride for the entire nation,” he said.