The Hamro Sikkim Party held a ‘Jan Sansad’ on October 16 for discussion with various political and apolitical organisations over the demand of Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Sikkim.

Calling it the “need of the hour”, Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) president Bhaichung Bhutia said the ILP system is very important as the rising influx can completely change the demography of Sikkim in future. “Sikkim has the lowest fertility rate but the total number of voters increased by 18 percent which is primarily due to uncontrolled influx and illegal voters,” said Bhaichung Bhutia while addressing the media.

Bhaichung enumerated that ILP for Sikkim is crucial in terms of national security, as the state shares three international borders. He emphasised that Sikkim might have received comparable security from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he visited Gangtok on October 7, given that four other Northeastern States already had ILP.

“Considering its strategic positioning geographically, it is a very sensitive zone hence an issue of national security also rises. Also considering the rise in number of crimes, surge in drug trafficking, it thus become imperative that a stringent control measure be implemented to curb the growth of such crimes.

Bhaichung noted that during the "Jan Sansad," recommendations and signatures would be gathered. "The Union Home Minister will receive the collective signatures with regards to the ILP demand. We also have plans to tour the entire state and gather thousands of signatures from supporters of ILP for Sikkim,” added Bhaichung.

HSP members Tara Bhattrai, Neeknor Pradhan, and Biraj Adhikari also spoke at the press conference.