Amid the ongoing Sikkimese Nepali identity row, the Sikkim government on February 10 restricted all government servants from posting reactions on the policies and actions of the government through various social media platforms. The order stated that any violation will invite disciplinary action.



The circular reads "Lately, it has come to the notice of the State government that employees are posting reactions on the policies and actions of the Government through various social media platforms. The State Government is deeply concerned and has viewed the matter very seriously.



Any violation of these directions shall be dealt with as per the provisions of Sikkim Government Servant's (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1985."



The circular stated Rule 9 (iii) (b) and Rule 10 of the Sikkim Government Servants' Conduct Rules 1981 restricts a Government servant to participate in a radio broadcast or contribute an article or write a letter to a newspaper or periodical, or telecast through any electronic media, public media including social media websites either in his own name or anonymously or pseudonymously or in the name of any other person without the previous sanction of the Government.

Lately, it has come to the notice of the State Government that employees are posting reactions on the policies and actions of the Government through various social media platforms. This is in violation of the above provisions of Sikkim Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 1981. The State Government is deeply concerned and has viewed the matter very seriously.

Therefore, it is reiterated that no Government servant himself or through any other person shall be allowed to carry out such activities except with the previous sanction of the Government. Secretaries/Head of Departments are hereby directed to bring the contents of this circular to the notice of all employees under their administrative control. Any violation of these directions shall be dealt with as per the provisions of the Sikkim Government Servants' (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1985.