Inspired by the spiritual guidance of Parampujya Shri Omkarananda Giriji Maharaj of Shri Dattatreya Pith, Varanasi, the reconstructed Shri Dattatreya Math and Kanha Nandeshwar Mahadev Temple were inaugurated on December 16 in the gracious presence of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. Inaugurated by the Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya.

The newly christened 'Indrakil Sikkim Bhavan' is a part of Shri Omkarananda Giriji Maharaj's dedication towards the people of Sikkim all walks of life.

Chief Minister Tamang expressed gratitude to Swamiji for his commitment to the welfare of the people of Sikkim and the entire nation. The Bhavan, with 22 rooms, carries a unique ethos of inclusivity, as Chief Minister Tamang announced the removal of VIP rooms, asserting that everyone, regardless of status, is equal.

"I feel that with the name VIP, VIP culture will start again," remarked Chief Minister Tamang. "This Bhavan is for everyone, for the people of Sikkim. It is not mine, not Swamiji's; it belongs to the people. We invite everyone to contribute a nominal amount—Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 30—to ensure its value and maintenance."

The Chief Minister's decision to encourage contributions aims to uphold the Bhavan's sanctity while ensuring it remains accessible to all. He underlined the importance of preserving the Bhavan as a communal asset and urged everyone to collectively care for this newfound sanctuary.

Swamiji, reflecting on the Bhavan's inception, shared the long-standing connection of the holy land of Kashi to his family. "This Bhavan is not just a physical structure; it is a spiritual abode attached to Kashi," he said. Swamiji conveyed his gratitude for the support received during the construction, especially during the development of the Kashi corridor.

With plans to extend similar endeavors to Malda, Swamiji envisions a network of havens dedicated to the service of people. The Bhavan standing proudly as a symbol of unity and service, represents the culmination of a shared vision - uniting spirituality, communal service and accessibility for all who seek solace within its walls.