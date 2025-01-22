Padma Shri Kailash Kher, the celebrated singer and founder of the band Kailasa, has lauded the vision of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for transforming the Jorethang Maghey Sankranti Mela into a festival of national and international significance.

Performing at the grand closing ceremony of the festival, Kher praised CM Tamang's commitment to promoting Sikkim's rich cultural heritage on a global stage.



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In his address at the event, Kher expressed deep admiration for the Chief Minister and said "CM Tamang is like my brother, and his efforts to elevate the Jorethang Maghey Mela are truly extraordinary." He highlighted the festival’s immense potential to gain recognition akin to other renowned cultural festivals in India. Kher emphasized the importance of positioning the Maghey Mela as a prominent cultural event, capable of drawing attention from across the world.

With his endorsement, Kher also pledged his support to the state, saying, "I will always stand with Sikkim and its initiatives."