Surbhi Dighe, a tourist from Mumbai, publicly expressed deep gratitude towards the Sikkim police for their prompt and effective intervention in resolving a grievance during her recent visit to Gangtok.

Dighe, a social media influencer, had booked a three-night stay at a local property in Gangtok. However, due to an unpleasant experience at the accommodation, she decided to check out earlier than planned. Although the property management had assured her of a refund within 2–3 days, she was left waiting for over a month despite repeated follow-ups.

Feeling disheartened, she approached Sadar Police Station in Gangtok, where she was met with a swift and compassionate response. Station House Officer (SHO), Police Inspector Niraj Khatiwada, immediately took note of her complaint and acted without delay. A police representative was dispatched to the property, and within an hour, the long-pending refund was processed and returned to Dighe.

Impressed by the quick resolution, Dighe took to social media to share her experience, praising the efficiency, professionalism, and integrity of the Sikkim Police. She particularly commended SHO Khatiwada and his team for their responsiveness and humane approach to addressing the concerns of tourists.

“This experience has restored my faith in public systems,” Dighe said. “The way Sikkim Police handled my case showed not just professionalism but genuine care for tourists and citizens alike.”