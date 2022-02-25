A father plays the most important role in a little girl's life to make her blossom into a strong and courageous young woman, AD Rai, a man from sikkim, who did the same and sent his daughter to Ukraine to fulfill her dream is now waiting in the airport of delhi with tears in his eyes. He was waiting for the safe arrival of his young daughter who's flight was on 25th of February and was about to reach on 26th february.

AD Rai on Friday while speaking to InsideNE over a phone call and shares about his daughters struggle in Ukaraine . He said, his daughter, Shreyash D Rai was pursuing MBBS in Ukraine and got stuck there amid its horrific war against Russia.

AD Rai got a message a day before the arrival of shreyash's flight which says, " we are put under the bunker". And that was pretty much to handle for a father who sent his daughter abroad to study. He also tried seeking help from central government and was assured by its authorities that there will be further investigation regarding the case and they will give their best in bringing his daughter back.

AD Rai was asked if his daughter has enough food for her survival but poor father said that he sent all the necessary things including food but got no response from the other side. He was only informed that Shreyash's flight was rescheduled to 2nd of march from February 25.

The man kept saying " abhi toh sab barbad hogaya" which means everything is ruined now. The situation made him shattered into pieces. He also mentioned about his brother who's cataract surgery yet to be done and he is still in hospital with his brother

The sequel of war on the world is heart wrenching. It destroys families, countries and reasons PTSD amongst many different illnesses which has long-lasting impact on economies.

If war keeps happening round the world, tragedies just like the ones specified above will in no way stop and this quote would possibly thoroughly ring real in time:

"War... is as much a punishment to the punisher as to the sufferer."

-Thomas Jefferson