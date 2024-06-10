Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo Prem Singh Tamang was sworn in as Chief Minister of Sikkim for the second time officially today. The swearing-in ceremony for the new government in Sikkim took place today at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok at 4:30 PM.

Prem Singh Tamang, leader of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party that won a majority in recent elections, will be sworn in as Chief Minister for his second term.

The Governor of Sikkim, Lakshman Acharya, administered the oath of office and secrecy to Tamang and his Council of Ministers at the ceremony at 4:30 pm. Around 30,000 people attended the event.

Tight security measures are being implemented across Gangtok for the swearing-in. All government and private schools, colleges, and academic institutions in the Gangtok Municipal area will remain closed today to facilitate security arrangements and traffic restrictions.

A traffic advisory has been issued, prohibiting heavy vehicles on NH-10 from midnight to 8 pm and restricting all vehicles between Traffic Point, Hospital Dara, and District Administrative Centre from noon to 7 pm. Designated drop-off points and parking areas have been assigned.

The former Governor of Sikkim, Ganga Prasad, is also attended the high-profile event.

The SKM won an overwhelming majority in the elections, capturing 31 of the 32 assembly seats. This will be Tamang's second stint as Chief Minister, taking over after leading his party to victory.