Two people lost their lives, and four others sustained injuries after a vehicle plunged into a 500-foot-deep gorge in Gyalshing district on Sunday, February 2 evening, police reported.

The accident occurred while the vehicle was traveling from Bermiok to Geyzing. It reportedly lost control, veered off the road, and tumbled into the gorge.

According to officials, two passengers died on the spot, while the remaining four occupants were rescued and rushed to the Gyalshing district hospital for treatment.

Gyalshing-Barnyak MLA Lok Nath Sharma visited the accident site to oversee rescue efforts and assist the police and locals.

The deceased were identified as Bishnu Kumar Sharma from Rungdu and Kumar Mukhia from 2nd Mile, police confirmed.





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