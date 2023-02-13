An earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitudes on the Richter scale jolted Sikkim on February 13 morning, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per NCS, the earthquake occurred northwest of Yuksom in Sikkim around 4:15 AM.

''Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST, Lat: 27.81 & Long: 87.71, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 70km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India,'' tweeted NCS.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST, Lat: 27.81 & Long: 87.71, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 70km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/FgmIkxe9Q2@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/1FuxFI7Ire — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 13, 2023

The earthquake took place a day after the tremor of 4.0 magnitude struck Assam's Nagaon on February 12 afternoon.

Earlier on February 4, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Manipur's Ukhrul around 6.14 am which occurred at 6.14 am and the depth of the tremor was 10km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 04-02-2023, 06:14:55 IST, Lat: 25.13 & Long: 94.67, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ukhrul, Manipur, India," said the NCS.

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