At least 16 soldiers lost their lives after an Army truck skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn in North Sikkim's Zeema village on December 23.

The ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu and was en route to Zema when the incident occurred.

The incident took place at Jema in North Sikkim. The accident vehicle was part of a convoy of three vehicles, which had moved from Chatan towards Thangu.

President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the incident.

President Draupadi Murmu has expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the brave soldiers of the Indian Army in a road accident in Sikkim.

Anguished to learn about the loss of lives of brave soldiers of Indian Army in a road accident in Sikkim. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 23, 2022

The President said my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. At the same time, PM Modi also expressed grief over the accident. The PM said his condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.

Pained by the loss of lives of our brave army personnel due to a road mishap in Sikkim. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon, wrote PM Modi.

Pained by the loss of lives of our brave army personnel due to a road mishap in Sikkim. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 23, 2022

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "Anguished to learn about the tragic road accident that took away the lives of our brave Army soldiers in Sikkim. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The injured have been provided with every possible assistance, may they recover at the earliest."

Anguished to learn about the tragic road accident that took away the lives of our brave Army soldiers in Sikkim. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The injured have been provided with every possible assistance, may they recover at the earliest. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 23, 2022

Expressing grief on the unfortunate incident, Sikkim CM wrote, "It is very unfortunate that 16 of our brave hearts lost their lives in a tragic accident at Zema. My deepest condolence to the bereaved families in this hour of grief."

"Similarly, I pray for the speedy recovery of 4 wounded personnel who are currently receiving medical treatment," he added.