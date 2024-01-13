Sikkim has emerged as a shining star in the meat industry, achieving an astounding annual growth rate of 63.08 per cent. Sikkim has added another feather to its cap by setting an unprecedented record in meat production.

Earlier in 2022, the data from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying reveals a significant surge in Livestock Production, specifically in the category of Meat: Goat. In 2022, Sikkim reported a production of 0.120 Ton th, showcasing a substantial increase from the previous year's figure of 0.100 Ton th in 2021.

The Livestock Production: Meat: Goat: Sikkim data, updated yearly and spanning from March 2008 to 2022, reflects a consistent upward trajectory, with an average production of 0.065 Ton th. Notably, the data reached its zenith in 2018, touching an all-time high of 0.180 Ton th, demonstrating the state's sustained efforts in boosting meat production.